US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth held a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel on Monday, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the visit.

The meeting took place just eight days before Israel's October 27 Knesset election, as Washington and Jerusalem continue discussions about the possibility of launching another major military campaign against Iran.

Neither the Pentagon nor the Israeli Embassy agreed to comment on the reported meeting. The Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hegseth's visit followed US President Donald Trump's public endorsement of Netanyahu on Sunday, in which the President emphasized the Israeli leader's importance to the joint American-Israeli effort to confront the Iranian regime.

In a statement published on Truth Social, Trump praised Netanyahu's leadership and argued that military and economic pressure had substantially weakened Iran.

However, he warned that the United States could undertake additional military action if Tehran failed to change its behavior.

"It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect, but they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job."

Trump also suggested that Netanyahu's reelection was essential to maintaining the current strategy toward Iran, warning that a different Israeli government could leave Washington to confront Tehran without the same level of cooperation.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump warned.

On Monday, Netanyahu personally thanked Trump for the endorsement during a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

Trump expressed confidence that Netanyahu would win the upcoming election and reaffirmed his support for the Prime Minister.

"I'm so grateful for this incredible endorsement," Netanyahu told Trump. "You've been an incredible leader of the free world, of America, by far the greatest friend Israel has ever had or will have in the White House, and all of civilization is emboldened by your boldness."

Netanyahu also emphasized their shared commitment to completing their objectives, echoing Trump's earlier remarks about the possibility of further action against Iran.

"Donald, we have a job to finish, you said it, and we'll finish it together. We'll finish it, and no one else will do it," Netanyahu added.