US President Donald Trump on Monday denied that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had requested another public endorsement ahead of Israel's election on Tuesday, rejecting a report that the Israeli leader's office had urged the White House to renew its support.

Speaking to reporters, Trump was asked about an Axios report published Sunday claiming that Netanyahu's office had been pressing the administration to issue a second endorsement.

“No, I never spoke to him about it," Trump responded.

“I think he has done a very good job as prime minister under very trying conditions," the President added.

The denial came one day after Trump reiterated his support for Netanyahu, sharing his endorsement from the previous week and urging Israeli voters to reelect the Prime Minister.

In Sunday's social media post, Trump emphasized his close working relationship with Netanyahu and highlighted their joint military operations against Iran.

"To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the Endorsement I gave one week ago to your Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu. As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together. I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful Military Operations in History but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the World’s Number One State Sponsor of Terror from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has No Navy, No Air Force, and both their Military and Economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301%. The Naval Blockade has precluded them from getting Oil, and two levels of leadership, both Military and otherwise, are gone."

Trump also appealed directly to Israeli voters, describing Netanyahu as a strong wartime leader and arguing that their cooperation should continue.

"When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Israel was called The Little Satan, with the United States being called The Big Satan, by some very evil people. There can no longer be the chant heard around the World of 'Death to America, Death to Israel,' and there won’t be. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!"

Trump's original endorsement , issued the previous Sunday, presented Netanyahu as a crucial partner in Washington's efforts to confront Iran and prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The President suggested that replacing Netanyahu could complicate those efforts and potentially require the United States to assume greater responsibility for confronting the Iranian threat.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump warned.

Following that endorsement, Netanyahu published a video thanking Trump for his support and emphasizing their shared determination to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons.