Over the weekend, IDF soldiers, Israel Border Police, and the ISA operated throughout Judea and Samaria in approximately 40 areas and 400 locations as part of counterterrorism activities, focusing on areas identified with Hamas.

As part of the activity, the forces apprehended approximately 40 suspects, including terrorists affiliated with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations, as well as suspects involved in incitement, public disorder, and rock-hurling.

In the Judea Brigade, forces are operating extensively at dozens of locations in Hebron and Halhul to thwart terrorism and have apprehended approximately 20 suspects.

At the same time, IDF soldiers from the Etzion Brigade entered more than 70 locations across more than 10 areas as part of a brigade-level operation. During the activity, suspects involved in planting explosive devices and advancing terrorist activity were apprehended, including Hamas operatives.

In the Samaria and Menashe brigades, IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police dismantled memorials commemorating terrorists who took part in terror attacks in which Israeli civilians were killed. In the Samaria Brigade, two suspects involved in a terror attack against Israeli civilians in the area of Burin were apprehended. A hunting rifle used by suspects in the area of Silat al-Dhahr was also located.

Throughout the Benjamin Brigade, IDF soldiers operated in approximately 15 areas and apprehended terrorists affiliated with Hamas, terrorist operatives, and individuals involved in public disorder.

In the Ephraim Brigade, forces apprehended several suspects, conducted dozens of questioning sessions, and searched for weapons.

"The security forces will continue to operate with determination to prevent the entrenchment of terrorism in the area and thwart any threat to Israeli civilians," the IDF stressed following the activities.

On Friday, Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem were killed in a shooting attack at the Judea Junction near Hebron.

Roytman, aged 23, from Ashkelon, was a squad commander in the Ari Battalion (775), Search and Rescue Brigade. Svilem, aged 20, from Hod Hasharon, was a soldier in the same battalion.

Three additional soldiers from the battalion were lightly injured and received medical treatment from Magen David Adom (MDA) teams.

Responding to the attack, IDF soldiers, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Israel Border Police officers, and personnel from the Judea District Coordination and Liaison Administration launched a counterterrorism operation in the Hebron area, from which the terrorists had emerged.

In a joint statement on Friday evening, the IDF and Shin Bet said the forces have begun conducting precise, targeted and thorough searches throughout the area to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and weapons, while questioning suspects.

The statement stressed that the operation is targeted and limited to the area from which the terrorists operated, and is expected to continue for several days.