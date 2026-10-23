In response to Friday morning’s shooting attack in the Judea Junction, in which two IDF soldiers fell and several others were wounded, IDF soldiers, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Israel Border Police officers, and personnel from the Judea District Coordination and Liaison Administration launched a counterterrorism operation in the Hebron area, from which the terrorists had emerged.

In a joint statement on Friday evening, the IDF and Shin Bet said the forces have begun conducting precise, targeted and thorough searches throughout the area to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and weapons, while questioning suspects.

The operation is targeted and limited to the area from which the terrorists operated, and is expected to continue for several days, the statement said.

From the start of the operation, residents living in the area where forces are operating will be able to leave through three designated exit points, following questioning and security screening. Individuals who raise suspicion during the screening process will be referred to security forces for further questioning.

The IDF and Shin Bet noted that the operation is a direct continuation of a series of offensive counterterrorism measures carried out since this morning, including mapping the terrorists’ residences, imposing a cordon on the areas of Hebron and Halhul, establishing roadblocks, and conducting counterterrorism activities in areas throughout the sector.

In addition, efforts are underway to improve security conditions in the area by demolishing illegal structures that could pose a security threat at the site of the encounter.

“Security forces are currently conducting counterterrorism operations at dozens of locations throughout Judea and Samaria. They will continue to operate proactively to prevent terrorist attacks, address security threats, and protect Israeli civilians," the statement concluded.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)