The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication that Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman, aged 23, from Ashkelon, a squad commander in the Ari Battalion (775), Search and Rescue Brigade, and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem, aged 20, from Hod Hasharon, a combat soldier in the battalion, fell in combat during the shooting attack on Friday morning at the Judea Junction.

Three additional soldiers from the battalion were lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.

IDF forces engaged the two terrorists in a 20-minute gun battle before eliminating them. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that the remaining victims of the deadly terrorist attack sustained light injuries and are receiving treatment at hospitals.

An initial investigation indicates that the two terrorists, 27-year-old Hamas-affiliated residents of Hebron, arrived armed with an M4 rifle and a handgun. After realizing they would not be able to reach their intended target on Highway 35, the two opened fire at the checkpoint.

During a situational assessment held following the attack, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir stated:

"This was a serious terrorist attack. The soldiers' swift actions prevented an even more severe attack and further harm to civilians and security forces. A large quantity of ammunition was found in the vehicle the terrorists used to reach the scene of the attack, which was intended to be used in a larger-scale attack."