"המחבל ממשיך לירות": תיעוד מהפיגוע סמוך לצומת יהודה דוברות הצלה יו"ש ללא גבולות

The IDF reported on Friday morning that five Israelis were injured, two critically, in a shooting attack near Judea Junction.

The victims received medical treatment from Magen David Adom (MDA) teams, with two of them in critical condition.

Large numbers of IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and launched a manhunt for two terrorists who fled the area. The troops exchanged fire with the terrorists and ultimately eliminated both of them.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the report of a shooting attack in the Judea Junction area, IDF soldiers eliminated two terrorists and continue searches in the area. A cordon was imposed in the area."