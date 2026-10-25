Security forces have searched over 500 locations in Hebron in the ongoing counterterrorism operation that was launched following Friday's deadly shooting attack in the area. However, the amount of weaponry located is raising questions.

Galei Tzahal's military correspondent Doron Kadosh wondered on Sunday how such an extensive operation in a city known for its weaponry has turned up so few weapons.

"The city of Hebron is full of endless amounts of weaponry. If over 500 houses were searched already, and they only found a hunting rifle and a pistol, something here is odd," Kadosh wrote.

The criticism comes after the IDF reported on its ongoing operation in the ancient city, which was launched after Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem were killed and three additional soldiers were lightly injured in a shooting attack in the area.

According to a statement by the IDF, since the operation began, forces searched more than 500 locations and arrested approximately 50 suspects. Overnight, forces from the Paratroopers Brigade and Maglan Unit arrested 12 additional suspects, seized illegal vehicles, and located weapons. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit included photographs of the weapons: a hunting rifle and a pistol.

At the same time, IDF forces under the command of the Judea Regional Brigade sealed the homes of the two terrorists who carried out the attack and were eliminated in an exchange of fire with security forces.

The homes were sealed overnight after the commander of the IDF Central Command signed seizure and temporary sealing orders. Defense officials intend to proceed with the process of demolishing the homes.