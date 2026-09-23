Undercover Border Police officers operating in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night arrested a wanted Fatah operative in the village of Kafr Qallil on suspicion of advancing terrorist activity against Israeli security forces.

Palestinian Arab reports identified the detainee as Majdi Amer, a senior official in the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Service.

According to the Palestinian Arab report, Amer holds a senior position in the security service with a rank equivalent to colonel.

Police did not identify the detainee by name, but said the operation was carried out in Kafr Qallil, in the Samaria Brigade sector, under the direction of the Shin Bet.

"Under Shin Bet guidance, undercover Border Police officers in Judea and Samaria arrested a wanted operative in the Fatah terrorist organization overnight in Kafr Qallil. He is suspected of working to advance terrorist activity against security forces," police stated.

According to the statement, the undercover officers entered the village covertly and reached the compound where the suspect was staying. The forces surrounded the building and employed the "pressure cooker" procedure.

At the conclusion of the operation, the wanted man emerged from the building and surrendered to the officers. Following his arrest, he was transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning.