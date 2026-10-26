IDF soldiers uncover tunnel in Hebron

During a Sunday counterterrorism operation in Hebron, IDF soldiers located an underground excavation near the home of one of the terrorists involved in the attack over the weekend.

The excavation was located during searches of more than 500 sites, as part of the operation launched after the Friday terror attack in Hebron, in which Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem fell, and additional soldiers were lightly injured.

The forces continue to conduct thorough searches, apprehend suspects, and seize weapons and illegal vehicles.

According to an initial assessment, the excavation does not appear to have an exit. The findings remain under investigation by the relevant professional authorities. The underground excavation is approximately 15 meters deep and 75 centimeters wide.

"It is important to clarify that the excavation is located within the city of Hebron, with no Israeli communities nearby," the IDF stressed.

An electronic device was found within the shaft and transferred to the security forces for further examination.