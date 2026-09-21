IDF forces operated at several locations throughout Judea and Samaria during Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) as part of counterterrorism operations.

In Qabatiya, in the Menashe Brigade sector, Duvdevan Unit soldiers arrested two terrorists who were planning to carry out an attack in the immediate future.

In the village of Bidu, in the Binyamin Brigade sector, forces mapped the home of the terrorist who murdered Netanel Shakron on Sunday. During an additional brigade operation in the village, troops searched approximately 100 locations, questioned 90 suspects, and located a hunting rifle.

In a separate Duvdevan operation in Beit Ur al-Tahta, soldiers located a weapons-manufacturing lathe, two Carlo-style firearms, and additional weapons.

Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit forces also operated in the Menashe Brigade sector, where they questioned suspects, arrested wanted individuals, and located materials intended for the production of explosives.

Meanwhile, Ephraim Brigade forces operated in villages throughout their sector and questioned more than 80 suspects.