Jewish New Yorkers accounted for 245 of the 463 confirmed hate crimes recorded in New York City during the first nine months of 2026, according to NYPD statistics released Tuesday. The figure represents 53% of all confirmed hate crimes and is 1.2% higher than the 242 anti-Jewish incidents recorded during the same period in 2025.

The NYPD estimates that Jews comprise roughly 10% of New York City’s population, meaning they have been targeted in hate crimes at a rate approximately 10 times higher than their share of the city’s population.

“The most striking trend continues to be antisemitic hate crimes," New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a Tuesday press conference, as quoted by JNS.

“So far this year, 53% of all confirmed hate crimes have targeted Jewish New Yorkers, despite Jews making up only roughly 10% of the city’s population," she said. “Those numbers are deeply concerning."

“On the eve of the third anniversary of Oct. 7, we renew our pledge to Jewish institutions that they will not be left to protect themselves without a strong partner in the NYPD," she added.

During the third quarter, from July through September, 59 of the 125 confirmed hate crimes targeted Jews, accounting for approximately 47% of the total. That marked a decline from the 68 anti-Jewish hate crimes recorded during the third quarter of 2025.

While the NYPD did not publish a separate September breakdown, the available figures indicate that 16 of the 38 confirmed hate crimes recorded in the city that month involved Jewish victims, or roughly 42%. By comparison, 30 of the 47 hate crimes recorded in September 2025 targeted Jews, representing 64%.

The figures also indicate that Jewish New Yorkers were the targets of 31 of 69 hate crimes reported during the final month of the third quarter, or approximately 45%, based on comparisons with previously released NYPD data covering July and August.

“Our Hate Crime Task Force continues to aggressively investigate these incidents, while we deploy additional resources to protect Jewish communities," Tisch said.

“This year, during the High Holy Days, we deployed an unprecedented number of officers to cover virtually every synagogue across the city," she said.

The statistics come amid a series of antisemitic incidents across New York City. In September, a 48-year-old Bronx man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after allegedly pursuing a Jewish man in Brooklyn with a knife while shouting, “Heil f---ing Hitler."

In August, a worshipper was injured and property was damaged during an attack at Manhattan’s Central Synagogue while Shabbat services were underway. That same month, six local youths allegedly attacked a haredi Jewish man in Borough Park and threw eggs at him.