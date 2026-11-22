The American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists has urged US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Yehuda Kaploun to consider revoking the visa of a British pastor who has called for the expulsion of Jewish citizens from the US, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

Calvin Robinson appeared on the podcast The Command Show on November 13 and was asked about a complaint by white nationalist Joe Enders about an alleged "Jewish oligarchy." In response, Roberts said, “In answer to Joe’s question, quite frankly, it’s driving out the Jews." Shortly afterward, he reiterated, "I think driving out the Jews is the answer."

He also claimed that America is exclusively a Christian country, rejecting the idea of "Judeo-Christian" values as heretical, and accused Jews of undermining American culture.

Robinson has served as rector at St. Paul’s Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, since 2025 and was previously priest-in-charge at the institution in 2024. The church has changed affiliation twice over the years. It was originally part of the Episcopal Church, but joined the Anglican Catholic Church in 1980. In 2025, it seceded from the Anglican Catholic Church and joined the Christian Episcopal Church.

American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists Robert Garson condemned the statements by Roberts, stating, "Robinson’s remarks betray not only a disturbing hostility toward Jews but a breathtaking ignorance of American history and the principles upon which this republic was founded." He added that, “His vision is not merely antisemitic. It is fundamentally un-American."

Garson noted the irony of a non-US citizen accusing US citizens of undermining America and seeking to expel millions of citizens from the country, stating, “There is something particularly absurd about a British cleric telling American Jews that they do not belong in a country where their communal roots were established before Jews were once again permitted to worship openly."

This is not the first time Robinson has faced an antisemitism controversy. In 2025, the Anglican Catholic Church suspended Robinson’s licence to serve as a priest, saying, “Robinson was alleged to have made statements that were antisemitic, or in sympathy with antisemitic groups."