A 48-year-old Bronx man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after allegedly chasing a Jewish man with a knife in Brooklyn while shouting, “Heil f---ing Hitler," police said.

Disturbing video released by the Crown Heights Shmira neighborhood watch group shows the 24-year-old victim fleeing up the stairs into his home as the suspect follows him. After the victim entered the residence, the suspect allegedly shouted, “Now I know where you live," while holding the knife. He was also seen appearing to slash the tires of bicycles outside the home.

Warning: The video below contains offensive language



According to the NYPD, the suspect initially approached the victim, began cursing at him and made threats. He then pursued the victim as he fled, continuing to threaten him with the knife, before being arrested.

The suspect was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and menacing. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The arrest comes amid a broader increase in antisemitic incidents in New York City. NYPD data released earlier this month showed that 425 hate crimes were recorded during the first eight months of 2026, compared with 367 during the same period last year, a 15.8% increase. Antisemitic hate crimes rose by 8% and represented the majority of all hate crimes recorded in the city.

Last month, a man attacked Manhattan’s Central Synagogue during Shabbat services , injuring a worshipper and damaging property.

In August, six local youths attacked a haredi Jewish man in Borough Park and threw eggs at him. A Jewish man was also stabbed outside a synagogue in July on Tisha B’Av.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)