A survey conducted in Romania has revealed a significant increase in antisemitic attitudes, with 40% of respondents agreeing with the claim that Jews seek to undermine the societies in which they live, compared to 22% in 2021, according to a report by Ynet.

The survey, conducted approximately a year ago among 1,004 people, also found that 35% supported limiting Jewish employment in certain professions. A similar percentage believed Jews should relocate to another country, while 30% agreed with the accusation that Jews exploit Holocaust remembrance to pressure Romania.

Despite these findings, 70% of participants described the Jewish community as an important minority in Romanian society.

The findings were discussed during a recent Holocaust remembrance ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, organized by AMIR, an association representing Israelis of Romanian descent. The gathering also marked the tenth anniversary of the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, who headed an international commission investigating Romania's Holocaust-era history.

A report issued in July by Romania's Elie Wiesel National Institute documented increasing antisemitic rhetoric, Holocaust denial, and attempts to rehabilitate individuals associated with the country's fascist past. The monitoring period extended from May 2025 through April 2026.

Silviu Vexler, a Romanian parliamentarian and president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, warned that antisemitism was becoming increasingly normalized.

"We woke up in a world where antisemitism has erupted on a global scale, in a society where hatred and extremism have become commonplace," Vexler said.

Vexler, who has advanced legislation targeting antisemitism and the glorification of Holocaust perpetrators, has himself faced threats and online harassment. He also warned that longstanding antisemitic stereotypes were increasingly merging with anti-Israel hostility following the October 7 Hamas attack.

Micha Harish, a former Israeli minister and chairman of AMIR, compared current developments to the antisemitic climate in Europe before World War II.

"These are patterns reminiscent of the 1930s," Harish warned.

He emphasized that Romania's diplomatic friendship with Israel, acknowledgment of its Holocaust history, and legislation against antisemitism had not eliminated anti-Jewish prejudice.

Dr. Paul Shapiro, a former senior official at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and a member of the Wiesel Commission, stressed that Romanian antisemitism had historical roots extending back to the nineteenth century.

Shapiro also raised concerns about Holocaust distortion and inconsistent enforcement of legislation intended to combat antisemitism.