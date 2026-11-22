This past Shabbat's Torah reading, Parashat Vayetze, describes a turning point in the life of Jacob. Three consecutive verses tell us something important about the way hostility develops - and when we must recognise that a situation has fundamentally changed.

First, we read:

"They heard the words of Laban's sons, saying, 'Jacob has taken everything that belonged to our father, and from what belonged to our father he has acquired all this wealth'" (Beresshis 31:1).

Laban's sons had begun accusing Jacob of taking their father's wealth and prospering at his expense.

The next verse tells us:

"And Jacob saw the face of Laban, and behold, he was not with him as before" (Beresshis 31:2).

Only after this does G-d speak to Jacob:

"Return to the land of your fathers and to your birthplace, and I will be with you" (Beresshis 31:3).

Why was Jacob not told to leave as soon as he heard the accusations of Laban's sons? Why was it necessary for him also to see the change in Laban's own attitude?

The Chafetz Chaim, Rabbi Yisrael Meir Kagan, addresses this passage in his commentary on the Torah. There is a significant difference between hostile words spoken by those around us and a change in the attitude of those who hold authority. When Jacob saw that Laban himself was no longer treating him as before, he understood that the hostility had gone beyond the accusations of his sons.

The Sforno makes this point particularly clearly. On the words "Jacob saw the face of Laban," he comments: "He saw that he had accepted the evil report." What had begun with the accusations of Laban's sons had reached Laban himself and he believed them.

There is an important lesson here. Hostility does not always begin with actions. Sometimes it begins with words, accusations and incitement. But when those words are accepted by people in positions of authority, and their attitude changes accordingly, the situation must be taken seriously.

The Chafetz Chaim's observation has particular relevance today. Antisemitism is growing in many parts of the world. Sadly, the problem is no longer confined to hostile voices in the streets or on social media. In some countries, even leaders of governments, including those of established liberal democracies, have displayed attitudes towards Jews and Israel that are deeply troubling. What begins as hostility among sections of the public now finds expression in the words and actions of those who hold power.

This brings us back to the distinction between the words of Laban's sons and the face of Laban himself. It is one thing to hear accusations from the crowd. It is another to discover that those accusations have found acceptance among those who govern.

Jacob saw the change, but he did not decide on his own to leave. The Torah is clear: G-d commanded him, "Return to the land of your fathers," and added the promise, "I will be with you."

The Land of Israel is not simply a refuge to which Jews turn when they have nowhere else to go. It is the land of our fathers, the home of the Jewish people and the place to which the Torah itself tells us to return. And it is waiting for us.

Jacob's journey reminds us that, however difficult circumstances elsewhere may become, we must never lose sight of where our home is. The words spoken to Jacob thousands of years ago still carry meaning for the Jewish people today:

It is time to come home.