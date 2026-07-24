Law enforcement authorities have taken a man into custody following a double stabbing incident on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon, prompting investigations into a possible bias-motivated attack.

Local media reported that the violence unfolded shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time. Officers discovered the first victim, a 57-year-old man, at the intersection of West 84th Street and Central Park West suffering from a single stab wound to his torso.

Moments later, police located a second victim, a 50-year-old man, at West 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, who had also been stabbed in the torso.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), eyewitnesses alleged that the suspected attacker yelled "Allahu Akbar."

Emergency responders transported both victims to a nearby hospital. Authorities confirmed that both men are expected to survive their injuries.

According to police reports, one of the victims is Jewish and the other is Asian. While detectives are probing whether the assault was hate-related, officials emphasized that it remains too early in the ongoing investigation to make a formal hate crime determination.

Following the dual attacks, the assailant fled the scene on foot and barricaded himself inside an apartment building located on Amsterdam Avenue between 88th and 89th streets. The NYPD Emergency Service Unit deployed negotiators to the scene, successfully taking the suspect into custody around 2:45 p.m. He was subsequently brought to a local precinct for questioning.

Investigators recovered a weapon near the location of the second stabbing at 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Police noted that the two victims do not appear to know each other, and it remains unclear whether the attacker had any prior connection to either victim. No motive has yet been established.

Despite the lack of official confirmation from police regarding a motive, local leadership voiced strong concerns over potential antisemitic bias. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin weighed in publicly, stating the assault appears to be targeting Jews.

"I am absolutely sickened and furious by what appears to be an antisemitic stabbing on the Upper West Side. While we await additional details to be confirmed, we know that what is happening in our city is abhorrent. The fear in the Jewish community is real. Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood, regardless of their faith or identity," she wrote in a post on social media.

"We must remain united in condemning antisemitism and ensuring those responsible are held fully accountable. I thank the NYPD for its swift response in apprehending the assailant. My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones," added Menin.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, similarly characterized the event as antisemitic, directing blame at NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's anti-Israel rhetoric.

"Zohran Mamdani, your incitement is putting Jewish lives in danger in New York, home to the largest Jewish community outside Israel. You have spent months fueling hatred, demonizing Israel and legitimizing hostility toward Jews. Now take responsibility for the consequences," wrote Danon.

He added, "Every time you pour more fuel on this fire, you make violence more likely. Stop the incitement. Before more people get hurt."