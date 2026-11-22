Police in Sheffield, England, are investigating allegations of assault following a confrontation between anti-antisemitism campaigners and pro-Palestinian activists conducting a door-to-door campaign encouraging residents to boycott Israeli products.

The incident occurred in the Woodseats neighborhood, where campaigner Jean Hatchet and her partner confronted members of Sheffield Apartheid-Free Zone (AFZ), accusing them of targeting Jewish residents.

According to The Daily Mail, Hatchet, who is not Jewish, said she and her partner went to investigate the activists' activities after seeing reports about their campaign on social media.

Hatchet alleged that one of the activists headbutted her partner during the confrontation. She also claimed that another activist subsequently assaulted her partner after grabbing a sign she was carrying.

The sign displayed the message "no tolerance for Jew hatred."

Videos of the confrontation circulated online, including footage recorded on Hatchet's phone and a body-worn camera used by her partner.

Hatchet said she believed the campaigners were deliberately identifying households that opposed the boycott of Israeli products.

She accused the activists of collecting information about residents' political positions and potentially identifying Jewish households, describing their activities as unacceptable.

The Sheffield AFZ campaign seeks to discourage consumers from purchasing Israeli products as part of a broader boycott movement. Its promotional materials draw comparisons with the international boycott campaign against apartheid-era South Africa.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were investigating reports of an assault and a separate allegation of a religiously motivated assault.

Inspector Amy Mellor said police were examining the circumstances of the incident, including videos circulating on social media that may have been edited.

She also sought to reassure residents that officers were maintaining a presence in the neighborhood.

The confrontation follows a similar controversy in Brighton, where Jewish residents accused members of the Brighton and Hove Apartheid-Free Zone campaign of intimidating households while distributing leaflets encouraging a boycott of Israeli goods.

Vicky Bhogal, who leads the local organization Jewish and Proud, accused the campaigners of attempting to identify residents who support Israel.

Bhogal described the door-to-door effort as a form of intimidation, warning that it could expose Jewish residents to hostility.

The Brighton activists rejected accusations of antisemitism, maintaining that their campaign was directed against Israeli government policies rather than Jewish people.

The dispute prompted calls for police intervention, including from senior British political figures. However, Sussex Police said it had found no evidence of criminal conduct warranting an investigation.

The Brighton campaign also drew differing responses from politicians. Labour figures raised concerns about intimidation, while Green Party MP Sian Berry defended the activists' right to promote a boycott, arguing that they did not intend to frighten Jewish residents.

The incidents have intensified debate in Britain over the boundaries between political activism against Israel and conduct that Jewish community representatives consider threatening or antisemitic.