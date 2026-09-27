Palestinian media reported that Saher Saqr, one of the terrorists involved in the abduction of Noa Argamani from the Nova music festival, was eliminated Saturday in an airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Saqr was filmed riding the motorcycle on which Argamani was forcibly taken into the Gaza Strip, with additional terrorists behind and around her.

Argamani was abducted from the Nova festival during the October 7 massacre, alongside her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. After eight months in captivity, she was rescued from Gaza during Operation Arnon. She then became a vocal advocate for the hostages' release, speaking at the United Nations Security Council and urging the international community to place pressure on Hamas.

Saqr's reported elimination is the latest in a series of eliminations announced recently by the IDF and Shin Bet, as the defense echelon continues to pursue terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre and the abduction of Israelis to Gaza.

The operations are part of a joint Shin Bet and IDF effort targeting those who participated in the October 7 massacre.

Following the massacre, a dedicated command center was established, bringing together intelligence personnel from various units, including active-duty and reserve personnel, to locate the terrorists and carry out intelligence and operational missions against them.

Meanwhile, reports from Gaza on Sunday morning indicated casualties in another Israeli strike near the White Mosque in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.