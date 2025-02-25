For the first time, a Hamas captivity survivor addressed the UN Security Council today (Tuesday). Noa Argamani, who survived months in Hamas captivity and whose boyfriend Avinatan Or remains a hostage, delivered powerful testimony before the council.

Noa told the Security Council members, "As I speak, there are still 63 hostages living this nightmare, including my partner Avinatan Or. I can't even begin to describe the feeling of being left behind. I can tell, this is exactly how the hostages feel today. Abandoned by the world."

"You must understand: every second in captivity is very dangerous - I didn't think that I could make it out alive. This is why it is ABSOLUTELY CRITICAL that we put an end to this horrible tragedy. Without immediate action, many more innocent people will be killed, including my partner Avinatan, and that is why I want to make sure that the world knows that: the deal must go on in full, in completely, in all of its stages," she said.

Noa noted that, "My partner, Avinatan Or, and the many other hostages are only supposed to be released in the second stage of this deal. We're talking about innocent people taken from their beds, from a dance party, from their simple lives—taken into pure hell."

She recounted, "After 54 days in captivity, it was just me, Itay Svirsky, and Yossi Sharabi. One evening, the house we were held in was blown up, and we found ourselves in the destruction. Itay was able to stand up, but Yossi and I were stuck under the rubbles. I couldn't move, I couldn't breathe—I thought to myself that these are the last seconds of my life. I screamed so loud so someone would hear me, and I heard Yossi screaming too. After a few seconds, I stopped hearing Yossi screaming. I was pulled out of the rubbles and tried to help Yossi. But when we got to him, it was already too late."

"Itay and I had to find somewhere else to hide, so one of our captors took us to another house. But two days later, Itay was murdered by the same captor. Itay was with me since the first day of captivity. We told each other everything—he was my true soulmate. May their memories be a blessing," she said.

Noa was one of four hostages who were rescued in a daring operation in Gaza in June, 2024.