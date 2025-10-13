Avinatan Or reunites with his parents and Noa Argamani IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Avinatan Or, who was freed from Hamas captivity on Monday after two years, reunited with his parents and then with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, who was kidnapped together with him from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.

Avinatan said to his parents, Yaron and Ditza: "How I hoped that I will be able to tell you that I love you and that I will see you once again in this lifetime. I love you".

Yaron, his father, said: "What a miracle, what a miracle!"

Or and Argamani became one of the most poignant and recognizable symbols of the brutality and human cost of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel. Their abduction captured global attention through a harrowing video that went viral within hours of the assault.

The footage showed Argamani, wide-eyed with terror, screaming "Don't kill me!" as she was forcibly dragged away on the back of a motorcycle by terrorists, separated from Or.

Argamani was freed in "Operation Arnon" in January of 2024, together with Almog Meir Jan, Andrei Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)