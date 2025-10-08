Rescued hostage Noa Argamani on Wednesday morning marked two years since the October 7 massacre, expressing hope that her boyfriend Avinatan Or, who is still held hostage in Gaza, will soon be released, and describing her own personal journey since her abduction by Hamas terrorists.

"Two years ago today, Avinatan and I came to the Nova Music Festival to celebrate life, but we found ourselves in the dark tunnels of Gaza," she wrote. "I can’t even begin to describe the horrible atrocities of that day. Thousands of young people running in the fields, hundreds of cars trying to escape - all of us begging not to be murdered."

"October 7 was the last time I saw my partner. In captivity, I asked about Avinatan everywhere I went. I didn’t know if he was kidnapped or murdered, but i was afraid to know the answer. I lived in fear every single day."

Argamani added: "Being here today is nothing short of a miracle - I am not the same person I was two years ago. I broke down. I rose again. Dozens of times. And still, it hasn’t ended. Two years have passed. We still have hostages clinging on to their lives, each day, each minute, a living hell. Hostages who are starving, waiting for the day that they could see the light again."

"I miss Avinatan more with every passing day. I hold onto hope, every single day, that this nightmare will end soon, and we’ll finally get to live the life we’ve dreamed of.

"This nightmare will end only when all the 48 hostages will come back home. We are not losing hope. We pray that in the next few days we’ll hear good news, and by the end of this holiday we will see our loved ones again."