Major Eliav, an operations officer in the Kfir Brigade, whose brigade was responsible for the diversion that preceded the rescue of the four hostages from the heart of Nuseirat, told Israel Hayom about the operation.

"It was like a movie, far beyond imagination, something from the fantasy world of Fauda, and much more than that. Our brigade was the door to launch the attack, we were the diversion. Our part was the most complex."

Major Eliav was one of the few who knew about the operation about a week before it unfolded. The role of the Kfir Brigade was to prepare the ground for the operation - including conquering houses, setting up ambushes, killing terrorists, opening routes, and creating deception.

"We worked in a surgical and challenging manner while maneuvering and attacking. We performed diversions that we had to hide from some of the commanders and the soldiers. It was a complex event. The Kfir Brigade's diversion came into play before the operation, and among other things, we set up sniper ambushes, eliminated enemies, fired misleading shots, and operated differently from the usual action. We positioned several sniper ambushes, conducted patrols, prepared routes so that vehicles could pass through them. We eliminated enemies effectively. We fired several times in different places to create deception. We did everything the special force asked of us."

He further shared: "We did significant planning, from the very first moment I understood the purpose. During the past eight months, in Shujaiya, Khan Yunis, Jenin, the northern border, there wasn't a moment similar to this. There wasn't a mission with such a purpose. I was very excited. The mission greatly reinforced my 'why'. When you know that what you are doing can free hostages - it can't be described. It's insane. It was exciting and nerve-wracking, and it's a heavy responsibility."

Palestinian media reported last night that the YAMAM force that rescued the hostages had used civilian vehicles to reach them.

The soldiers arrived within minutes at the buildings where the hostages were held and entered the structures under fire. Only at this stage were additional forces from the YAMAM and the IDF, tanks from the 7th Brigade of the armor, aircraft, and paratroopers, and Kfir soldiers dispatched to assist the rescue team and the hostages to get out of the area.

Intense fire was directed at the rescue vehicle in which the three hostages were being extracted. Paratroopers arrived at the scene and assisted in rescuing the hostages and escorting the force back to Israeli territory.

The hostages were held with families under heavy security in Nuseirat, inside three or four-story buildings, with 200 meters separating building to building. The male hostages were held separately from Noa Argamani. The forces split into two and acted simultaneously, understanding that if they operated in one place it would endanger the hostages in the second building.

The entry into the two apartments was done with a burst of fire in broad daylight. From the building, terrorists opened fire towards the rescue vehicle, and its tires were punctured. After eliminating the terrorists, they managed to rescue the hostages.

YAMAM commander Inspector Arnon Zamora fell during the operation, which will be named in his honor. Arnon was seriously injured in the fighting when he led the team that broke into the place where three of the hostages were held. He engaged in combat with a terrorist in the room, was evacuated to the hospital, and later pronounced dead.