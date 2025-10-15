Noa Argamani, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th and rescued after 246 days in captivity, shared an emotional post following her reunion with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, who was released this week after 738 days in Hamas captivity.

"Two years passed since the last moment I saw Avinatan, the love of my life. Two years since the moment terrorists kidnapped us, put me on a motorcycle, and tore me away from Avinatan before the eyes of the entire world," Argamani wrote. "From that moment, our journey in captivity was separated. I was held captive with children, women, and the elderly, while Avinatan was held alone. I was mostly kept inside houses, while Avinatan was only in the tunnels."

Argamani recalled that Hamas "released videos and signs of life from me, while there was no information at all about Avinatan. I was held captive by Hamas for 246 days, while Avinatan was held for 738 days. I came back in a heroic rescue operation, and Avinatan returned in a deal. But both of us, against all odds, came home and were reunited!"

She described their first meeting after two years apart as indescribable. "Each of us faced death countless times, and yet, after two years apart, we are finally taking our first steps together again in the State of Israel. At last, we can begin our healing together... We won. We won our personal war, and the war of all those who fought alongside us to reach this moment."

Argamani expressed deep gratitude "to the IDF soldiers and security forces who have been fighting for so long and risk their lives for us every single day," as well as "to our family, friends, and to the people of Israel, Am Yisrael, who raised their voices when we couldn’t speak." She also thanked "the US government, which opened its doors to me and was always there to listen, especially Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and President Donald Trump."

She concluded: "We will never forget the fallen and the murdered, and we will not stop fighting until every fallen soldier and hostage is brought home for a proper burial in Israel. Thank you, thank you, thank you! We are back."