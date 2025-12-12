Noa Argamani, released hostage and girlfriend of Avinatan Or, also a released hostage, posted on X how Or's workplace behaved during his two-year captivity, "In early 2022, Avinatan began his first job at Nvidia - a choice that would become one of the best he ever made."

She continued, "During the two years he was held captive, @nvidia was far more than a workplace; it was family. The support for Avinatan and his family was extraordinary. Colleagues who had never met him held signs daily, meetings always included calls for his return, and his desk remained untouched until he came back."

Noa added that, "Everyone stepped up-teammates, managers, Israel site employees, and senior executives-all with the backing of CEO Jensen Huang, who personally supported the family and checked in repeatedly."

"@nvidia never forgot Avinatan, even though he had worked there only a year and a half before his kidnapping. Their unwavering support shows what true mutual responsibility looks like: standing by an employee through hardship, not just success," she concluded.