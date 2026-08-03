The British government, led by the Labour Party, will spend over 130 million pounds more on supporting 'Palestine' than on providing security for its Jewish citizens in the coming years, the Daily Express reported.

While £250 million will be spent on providing security for Jewish citizens and institutions during a wave of violent antisemitism, £381 million has been earmarked for 'Palestine,' or about 50 percent more.

Opposition figures condemned the government for earmarking so much more money for 'Palestine' than to defend its own citizens and accused Labour of having the wrong priorities.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel said: "Labour’s priorities are all wrong. This extraordinary funding, some of which will likely end up in the hands of the undemocratic and unaccountable Palestinian Authority, exceeds funding recently pledged for protecting British Jews from antisemitic violence and hatred."

"Labour Ministers must focus on using British leverage to help disband the abhorrent terrorist organisation Hamas and ensure reform of the Palestinian Authority, to provide a peaceful future for the people in the region," Patel added.

Reform MP Richard Tice called the revelation "yet another example of Labour prioritising foreign citizens above our own. While British Jews are being threatened and attacked on our streets, we are expected to stump up 50% more to Palestinians."

Britain has seen a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents, including the stabbing of two Orthodox Jewish men in Golders Green in late April.

The stabbing prompted the United Kingdom to raise its national terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe" for the first time in over four years.

In May, a German national attacked Jewish worshippers outside a synagogue in London on the holiday of Shavuot.

Also in May, a man whipped a haredi Jewish woman with a belt in another act of antisemitic violence in London's Stamford Hill. The same day, a Jewish child was assaulted in a separate antisemitic incident outside a school in Amhurst Park. A woman screamed antisemitic abuse and punched the child.

In another incident in May, an Israeli man was assaulted by five attackers who overheard him speaking Hebrew.

In 2025, the United Kingdom documented the highest per capita rate of violent antisemitic attacks globally, tracking 121 severe assaults within a domestic Jewish population of approximately 300,000 people.

Then-British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has since resigned, commented on the rise in antisemitic violence in May and said: “It is not enough to simply declare ‘we stand with Jewish communities’ - we must show it and act." He added that “only by working together can we eradicate antisemitism from every corner of society."