The wave of antisemitism in Britain continues: A man whipped haredi women with a belt yesterday (Sunday) in London's Stamford Hill, according to a report released today by the “Shomrim" organization of the capital’s Jewish community.

According to the organization’s statement, the incident occurred during the afternoon hours at a bus stop in the Hackney area. After attacking the women, the suspect later spat at one of the organization’s volunteers who arrived at the scene. It was further reported that the suspect shouted curses, racist insults, and threats at the women and the volunteers.

Shomrim volunteers detained the suspect until police forces arrived and arrested him on suspicion of assault offenses and public order violations under racist circumstances. According to the report, he remains in custody and is expected to be brought before a judge.

Hours later, a Jewish child was assaulted in a separate antisemitic incident outside a school in Amhurst Park. A woman screamed antisemitic abuse and punched the child.

Last week, London fire crews were called to a blaze that broke out at an abandoned synagogue on Nelson Street in the eastern part of the city. Minor damage was caused to the gates and lock at the entrance to the building. The incident is being investigated alongside a series of other incidents in the capital, including attempted arson attacks and stabbings targeting members of the Jewish community.

Against the backdrop of the rise in antisemitic incidents in Britain in recent months, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said last week: “It is not enough to simply declare ‘we stand with Jewish communities’ - we must show it and act." He added that “only by working together can we eradicate antisemitism from every corner of society."