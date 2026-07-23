Amid mounting regional instability, the British government has temporarily pulled its diplomatic personnel out of Iran, leaving the embassy to function on a remote basis.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed the precautionary measure on Wednesday, citing deteriorating security conditions. The FCDO said it “continues to warn against any travel to Iran and is prompting British citizens in the country to evaluate the necessity of staying."

Officials emphasized that British citizens and individuals with dual British-Iranian nationality face significant dangers if they remain in Iran.

“Due to the ongoing security situation, we have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily withdraw UK staff from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely," said the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in a statement.

The FCDO warned that dual and single UK passport holders face “a very high risk of arrest, detention and questioning", adding that “holding a British passport or having perceived connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you."

The government highlighted that the wider security climate across the Middle East remains “unpredictable". Recent military actions and retaliatory strikes taking place since July 8 have escalated the potential for broader conflict. Consequently, British citizens in affected areas are being instructed to brace for potential flight cancellations, sudden airspace closures, and severe travel disruptions.

In Iran specifically, the British government noted its ability to assist citizens is “extremely limited," cautioning that “no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency".

Beyond Iran, the updated travel guidance applies to 13 locations in total: Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, Yemen, Iraq, Oman, Israel, Cyprus, Bahrain, Qatar, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Palestine. The alert comes as ongoing hostilities between the United States and Iran ripple across the Middle East.

"British nationals currently in the Middle East should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions," the Foreign Office wrote in an update.

The FCDO clarified the background of the regional tensions, pointing out that diplomatic arrangements have not eliminated the volatility on the ground.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday night that US forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets, marking the twelfth night in a row of such strikes.

"The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," it said.

Prior to the official announcement, explosions were reported in several areas across Iran, including in Bandar Mahshahr and Sirik.

The US strikes came shortly after US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to make a deal with Washington, but is not yet ready for one.

"They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal - but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready," Trump told a rally in Marietta, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon.