Two members of the Golders Green, London, Jewish community were stabbed outside a synagogue.

According to initial reports, the attacker was arrested at the scene shortly after the incident. Both victims were evacuated to hospital, and their condition was reported as stable.

According to a report by the Shomrim neighborhood patrol, the suspect was seen running along the main street armed with a knife, attempting to stab passersby who appeared Jewish.

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Volunteers from the organization responded quickly, chased the suspect, and managed to detain him until police arrived.

Police officers arriving at the scene used a taser to fully subdue the suspect and carry out the arrest.

The two victims, members of the local haredi community, were taken to a nearby hospital and are receiving medical treatment.