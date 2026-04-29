Two members of the Golders Green, London, Jewish community were stabbed outside a synagogue.

According to initial reports, the attacker was arrested at the scene shortly after the incident. Both victims were evacuated to hospital, and their condition was reported as stable.

According to a report by the Shomrim neighborhood patrol, the suspect was seen running along the main street armed with a knife, attempting to stab passersby who appeared Jewish.

Volunteers from the organization responded quickly, chased the suspect, and managed to detain him until police arrived.

Police officers arriving at the scene used a taser to fully subdue the suspect and carry out the arrest.

The two victims, members of the local haredi community, were taken to a nearby hospital and are receiving medical treatment.