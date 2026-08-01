The US State Department has warned Americans in several countries in the Middle East to consider leaving and reconsider travel in the region, due to "heightened tensions" in light of the conflict with Iran.

A message posted on sites for the US Embassies in Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates read, "Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation."

"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. Some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier flight schedules; others have cancelled some routes. Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation."

"Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region. Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations."

The warning noted, "US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions."

"The situation in the Middle East remains fluid. The Iranian regime is unpredictable, as seen by its recent decisions to attack areas in the region without warning or provocations as well as to expand attacks to areas not previously targeted (such as Egypt). Americans should remain vigilant, as merely because US interests or businesses have not been attacked in a country in the past does not ensure their safety."

An Israeli source who spoke with Channel 12 said that regional tensions have reached an especially high level, with officials believing "we are very close to the point of decision." While no final decision has been made at the White House, the source said the possibility of a major US military operation is being considered more seriously than ever.

Israeli officials believe US President Donald Trump is still weighing the scale of any potential operation and how it would be carried out. It remains unclear whether Israel would be involved from the outset or whether Washington would initially act independently using US forces.

The source said Trump has been presented with a plan involving precision strikes against strategic Iranian energy infrastructure. Israeli assessments suggest such an operation could significantly weaken the regime by increasing domestic pressure while avoiding major disruption to global energy markets.