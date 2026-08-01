An Iranian senior security official responded on Friday night to reports of a potential US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

The official told the Tasnim news agency, “We consider the claims made by American media outlets regarding potential US and Israeli attacks on Iran's infrastructure to be a form of recklessness."

The official warned that Iran has “prepared a comprehensive plan to respond, which includes critical infrastructure of the Israeli regime and US energy infrastructure in the region, and we are ready to implement it."

He further stated, “The Iranian armed forces have demonstrated, both during the 40-day conflict and in its continuation in recent weeks, that they have the capability and the will to carry out such actions."

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned the US that continued naval pressure and military actions could lead to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic waterways.

“The continuation of the US regime's naval blockade and arson will not only tighten the lock on the Strait of Hormuz but also close other straits and chokepoints. And the global economy, energy markets, and American voters will foot the bill," Zolghadr warned.

The statements followed a report in The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, stating that US President Donald Trump has ordered a fresh attack on Iran that could begin as soon as this weekend and would last a few days.

The goal of the strike is getting Tehran to surrender, according to the officials.

The report came on the heels of a report in CBS News which stated that the United States and Israel are coordinating plans to carry out one of their most severe aerial bombardments to date, focusing on key Iranian energy infrastructure targets.,

Multiple sources who spoke to CBS News indicated the military campaign could commence over the weekend.

The proposed strike plans were reviewed during a Friday cabinet meeting convened by President Trump at Camp David, CBS News reported. According to sources briefed on the meeting, several political aides inside the White House expressed firm opposition to the plan.

In comments made to reporters while in the room, Trump signaled a hardline approach, saying, "We'll be hitting them very hard. At some point, they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore.'"

When asked about the possibility of re-engaging in diplomatic talks, the president added, "I think we just want to win."

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was considering whether to relaunch major military operations against Tehran, with American forces drawing up plans for an intensive aerial assault lasting 10 to 14 days focused on crippling Iran's missile strength.

At the same time, the administration is keeping a scaled-back military option under review, leaving open a potential path for diplomatic engagement.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)