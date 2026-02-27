A host of countries on Friday warned their citizens against travelling to Israel and Iran, amid tensions in the region as US President Donald Trump considers strikes on the Islamic Republic.

France’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that nationals should not travel to Israel, Jerusalem or Judea and Samaria, including for tourism or family visits, citing the security situation.

The ministry urged French citizens already in the area to exercise “great vigilance and prudence," avoid demonstrations and rallies, and identify nearby shelters.

Britain said it had temporarily relocated some diplomatic staff and their dependents from Tel Aviv to another location within Israel, as a precaution amid regional tensions. The Foreign Office said the embassy in Tel Aviv continues to operate normally but warned that the security situation “could escalate quickly" and that air and land borders could close at short notice.

Britain further advised against all but essential travel to Israel and continued to recommend avoiding certain areas altogether.

Germany’s foreign ministry said it “urgently" advised nationals not to go to Israel.

“Travel to Israel and East Jerusalem is urgently discouraged," it said in an advisory on its website.

Italy’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, urged its citizens to leave Iran and advised extreme caution across the Middle East.

“Italians in (Iran) for tourism or whose presence is not strictly necessary are urged to depart," it said, adding that travel to Iraq and Lebanon is also strongly discouraged.

The Italian foreign ministry also urged Italian nationals in Israel to exercise maximum caution and remain vigilant.

The warnings came after the US Embassy in Israel announced the evacuation of non-essential employees and family members of employees due to "security risks."

In addition, the State Department updated its travel warning and urged American citizens to consider leaving Israel.

Trump said on Friday he has not yet decided whether to attack Iran and stated he was unhappy with Iran’s behavior, but also said there would be additional talks with the Islamic Republic.

“I haven't made a decision on Iran. I am not happy with how they negotiate," the President said, adding there would be more talks on Friday.

On the possibility of using military force in Iran, Trump said, “I don't want to, but sometimes you have to."

