The US Embassy in Jerusalem published a security alert on Thursday to US government employees in Israel amid the growing tensions in the region.

The alert stated that US government employees and their family members are restricted from travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice.

The statement also noted that transit between these three areas, including to and from Ben Gurion Airport, is authorized. Transiting Route 1 to and from Allenby Bridge is also permitted.

The alert comes amid heightened tensions ahead of a possible Israeli strike in Iran.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that amid escalating concerns regarding a possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, the US State Department has ordered embassies located within striking distance of Iranian assets - a broad category encompassing missions in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Northern Africa - to convene emergency action committees (EACs). This significant measure mandates these committees to dispatch cables to Washington outlining strategies to mitigate potential risks, according to the report.

At the same time, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued an official resolution declaring that Iran is in violation of its nuclear monitoring obligations.

The move comes amid repeated warnings from IAEA Director Rafael Grossi, who recently cautioned that Tehran is dangerously close to acquiring nuclear weapons.