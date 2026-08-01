According to an Israeli source who spoke with Channel 12, regional tensions have reached an especially high level, with officials believing "we are very close to the point of decision." While no final decision has been made at the White House, the source said the possibility of a major US military operation is being considered more seriously than ever.

Israeli officials believe President Trump is still weighing the scale of any potential operation and how it would be carried out. It remains unclear whether Israel would be involved from the outset or whether Washington would initially act independently using US forces.

The source said Trump has been presented with a plan involving precision strikes against strategic Iranian energy infrastructure. Israeli assessments suggest such an operation could significantly weaken the regime by increasing domestic pressure while avoiding major disruption to global energy markets.

Israeli officials also believe Trump has become increasingly skeptical of diplomatic negotiations with Tehran, viewing them as an effort by Iran to buy time. However, no decision has been made on whether to launch an operation in the near future or wait for a more favorable political opportunity.

Even if the United States acts alone, Israeli security officials assess there is a strong likelihood Iran would retaliate by targeting Israel, potentially drawing the country into the conflict soon afterward.

Amid the heightened tensions, the US State Department has updated its travel advisory for the Middle East, urging American citizens to remain vigilant, prepare for possible flight disruptions, and consider leaving the region if the security situation deteriorates.

Iran has also stepped up its rhetoric. Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warned that any attack on Iranian infrastructure would trigger a severe response aimed at undermining American interests across the region.