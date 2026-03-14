Israel's National Security Council has issued a message to Israelis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), warning of severe security risks and urging those not in the UAE to avoid flying through the country.

"In light of ongoing Iranian UAV and missile attacks against countries in Iran’s periphery - including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and given Iran’s intent to target Israelis in the region, the National Security Council (NSC) recommends that Israelis currently in the UAE strictly adhere" to a series of precautions, the statement began.

The list of precautions includes:

Refraining from attending or participating in events and gatherings identified with Israel. This includes going to synagogue, visiting businesses clearly identified with Israel, unnecessary gatherings at the airport (only arrive if you hold a valid flight ticket) and public events associated with Israel.

Employees of Israeli companies are requested not to report to offices or facilities known to have links to Israeli operations.

Do not take flights with layovers in the UAE. The flight situation to and from the UAE is unstable and subject to frequent changes. The supplementary flight operations to return Israelis from the UAE to Israel are expected to conclude on Sunday, March 15.

The National Security Council also detailed the protocol for UAV Attacks (based on the Home Front Command recommendations for citizens in Israel):

a. Follow the instructions of local security forces and act in accordance with the alerts.

b. If possible, stay in a protected space. Immediately enter a nearby building and go up to the second floor. Avoid the ground floor due to the risk of blast and shrapnel.

c. Enter an internal room with as many walls as possible and as few windows as possible. Sit below the window line and not directly opposite the door.

d. If you cannot reach a building or if an explosion occurs near you, immediately lie flat on the ground and protect your head with your hands.

e. If you are in a vehicle, stop safely on the side of the road, exit the vehicle, lie on the ground and protect your head with your hands.

Those who have questions about terrorism-related travel alerts may contact the NSC's travel alert hotline at +972-2-6667444, as well as follow the NSC on Facebook and Instagram. Flight-related questions may be directed to the Transportation Ministry's call center at *4515; Israelis may also check the Ministry's Safe Return operation website.

To report Israelis in distress, or for any other non-terror related inquiries (consular, medical, etc.) the NSC recommended contacting Ministry of Foreign Affairs' hotline (active 24/7), by phone at +972-2-5303155, or on WhatsApp at +972-50-5073969.