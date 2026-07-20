The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terror organization, reported that Cairo is awaiting an official Israeli response regarding the future of negotiations for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the report, Egyptian officials claim that "Israel is exploiting the regional tensions to advance its plans and intensify its strikes in the Gaza Strip."

Earlier this month, Channel 12 reported that the Board of Peace is advancing an initial plan to transfer Gaza residents to an area near the Yellow Line that is not under Hamas control, as the joint goal of the board and Israel remains the disarmament of the terrorist organization.

Sources with knowledge of the details told Channel 12 that the move depends on receiving the internal and security approvals. At the same time, on the ground, the IDF has begun working to clear the area of unexploded munitions, preparing the ground around the Emirati neighborhood in southern Gaza, and establishing a dedicated base in the area.

Days earlier, Hamas announced that its government would resign , prompting Israel to call the move out as a public relations stunt aimed primarily at winning favor with the United States.

According to Israeli political sources, "The 'resignation' of the Hamas government is meaningless because all ministry employees, except for the ministers themselves, will remain in their positions."

"It is a meaningless political spin designed to create a false impression for the Americans and buy more time so Hamas will not be seen as the party violating the ceasefire agreement."