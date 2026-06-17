US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Wednesday proposed to end the fighting in Lebanon - by deporting Hezbollah terrorists to Iran.

"Iran demands Israel cease defense of border against Hezbollah," Huckabee wrote in a social media post. "Gaza peace plan depends on Hamas disarming."

"Idea: EVERY member of Hezbollah & Hamas DEPORT to 'Mothership' in Iran. Result? Lebanon & Israel free from Iran terror proxies. Give PEACE a chance!"

On Tuesday evening, Iran escalated its threats against Israel, accusing it of violating the ceasefire in southern Lebanon "84 times over the past two days."

The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the operational headquarters of Iran's military forces, issued a statement claiming that Israel has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon dozens of times since the American announcement declaring the end of the war.

"The army of the terrorist Zionist entity has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times over the past two days, after the American president announced the end of the war, and it continues to commit crimes and massacres against the oppressed Lebanese people," the Iranian statement claimed.

"If the army of the Zionist entity does not cease its actions in southern Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from the powerful Iranian armed forces."