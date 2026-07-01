President Donald Trump's Board of Peace announced on Wednesday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for "Palestine Refugees" can not partake in rebuilding Gaza.

The Board of Peace shared a post on X by the US Mission to the UN stating: "UN Member States have a choice: Fund incitement, terrorism, and stagnation with pledges to UNRWA. Or fund the Board of Peace, giving Gazans a path to peace and prosperity. History will not forget."

The Board of Peace added: "UNRWA has no place in the new Gaza. We are turning the page on the complex of perpetual aid dependency & conflict. The people of Gaza deserve better."