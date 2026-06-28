Senior officials in the IDF Intelligence Directorate and Southern Command warned IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir last week that Hamas' military wing is rebuilding its capabilities and preparing for another round of fighting, Kan News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the officers said Hamas is manufacturing hundreds of explosive devices and anti-tank missiles each month, recruiting operatives between the ages of 18 and 22, and has recently resumed training members of its Nukhba force. They also said the terrorist organization is attempting to smuggle drones and communications equipment from Sinai while restoring underground infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip.

The officers reportedly told the Chief of Staff that Hamas remains firmly in control on the ground, faces no internal challenge to its rule, and has no intention of relinquishing its control of Gaza.

According to the report, the IDF's position, which has been conveyed to US officials, is that fighting should resume. However, Washington opposes that approach and prefers to maintain the current situation established by the agreement while continuing efforts to advance President Donald Trump's plan and the Board of Peace.

Security officials have reportedly raised serious concerns, but the report said there is currently an American veto on renewed military action.

Separately, Kan News reported that a senior Hamas delegation led by Mousa Abu Marzouk met with senior Russian government officials in Moscow on June 10.

A Palestinian Arab source familiar with the meeting told the Israeli broadcaster that the discussions focused primarily on Clause 8 of the peace plan, which addresses the removal and storage of weapons in Gaza and relates to Hamas disarmament.

According to the source, Hamas expressed preliminary agreement with the clause but conditioned its acceptance on several amendments. These included assigning implementation solely to the "National Committee for the Administration of Gaza," requiring any international stabilization force to coordinate directly with the Palestinian factions, and obtaining guarantees that no weapons removed from Gaza would be transferred to Israel or any outside party.