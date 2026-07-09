The Board of Peace is advancing an initial plan to transfer Gaza residents to an area near the Yellow Line that is not under Hamas control, as the joint goal of the board and Israel remains the disarmament of the terrorist organization.

Channel 12, citing sources with knowledge of the details, reported that the move depends on receiving the internal and security approvals. At the same time, on the ground, the IDF has begun working to clear the area of unexploded munitions, preparing the ground around the Emirati neighborhood in southern Gaza, and establishing a dedicated base in the area.

The Board of Peace is advancing the planning of a pilot program that would enable the Gaza population to move to territories in the enclave not under Hamas control.

While Israel and the Board of Peace define the disarmament of Hamas as an asset and the main objective, the goal is not to wait for the terrorist organization, but to work so that some of the residents move to the proximity of the Yellow Line, outside of areas under its control, before next winter.

A source with knowledge of the details stated: "The Board of Police is preparing to begin this; it's waiting for final approvals from Israel and more internal work by the Board of Peace."

That being said, the same source reported that practical actions are already being implemented on the ground.