Israel has dismissed Hamas' announcement that its government is resigning, calling the move a public relations stunt aimed primarily at winning favor with the United States.

According to Israeli political sources, "The 'resignation' of the Hamas government is meaningless because all ministry employees, except for the ministers themselves, will remain in their positions."

"It is a meaningless political spin designed to create a false impression for the Americans and buy more time so Hamas will not be seen as the party violating the ceasefire agreement."

In its announcement, the Hamas government said it was stepping down to allow a committee of technocrats to form a new administration to govern the Gaza Strip.

However, the committee explicitly stated that all Hamas government ministry employees, including senior officials, would continue serving under the new professional committee.