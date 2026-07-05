Officials in the Hamas terrorist organization told Asharq Al-Awsat that the group's leadership intends to announce the dissolution of the Committee for Monitoring Government Activity, which has effectively served as the de facto government in the Gaza Strip under Hamas rule for nearly two decades.

According to the officials, the move is intended to pave the way for the Gaza Strip Administration Committee, headed by Ali Shaat, which is expected to replace Hamas' governing structure with a civilian administrative body composed of professional technocrats.

The Gaza Strip Administration Committee was established about six months ago, but Israeli authorities reportedly refused to allow its members to enter Gaza to begin their work.

A Hamas source said the announcement dissolving the Committee for Monitoring Government Activity could come as early as Monday.

Meanwhile, Asharq Al-Awsat reported that another round of talks between representatives of the Palestinian factions is expected to take place in Cairo in the coming days, in an effort to resolve disagreements over implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. Senior members of the Peace Council, along with US administration representatives, may also participate in the discussions.

During recent talks in Turkey attended by representatives from Qatar and Egypt, Hamas reportedly demanded that the disarmament of its weapons be carried out gradually and that the weapons be transferred to a Palestinian body. The group also insisted that Israel commit to a full withdrawal from Gaza.