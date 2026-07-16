Iran’s diplomatic ministry called in Britain's ambassador to Tehran on Wednesday in response to London's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under the UK’s Countering State Threats Act, Reuters reported.

A formal statement issued by the foreign ministry and reported by the Tasnim news agency cautioned that the British measure would "not go unanswered."

The diplomatic summons follows actions taken by British officials the prior day, when the UK Foreign Office called in Iran's Charge d'Affaires Ali Nasimfar in London. British authorities accused Tehran of directly guiding regional proxy groups to organize and carry out hostile operations across European countries in recent months.

On Monday, the British government officially classified the IRGC along with an associated network as national security threats. The blacklisting utilizes updated statutory powers created to prevent foreign governments from deploying surrogate factions to conduct surveillance, sabotage, and related covert activities on British soil.

In May, Honduras formally blacklisted both Hamas and the IRGCas terrorist organizations.

Honduras’s announcement came several days after the Dominican Republic declared Hezbollah and the IRGC as terrorist organizations.