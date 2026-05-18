In a major diplomatic victory for the international campaign against global Islamic extremism, Honduras has formally blacklisted both Hamas and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as terrorist organizations, JNS reported.

The policy maneuver, announced on Friday, solidifies the Central American nation’s position alongside Western allies, reaffirming its dedication to "peace, international security, and the fight against terrorism in all its forms."

With this declaration, Honduras becomes the 46th nation worldwide to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity over the past twelve months, according to data released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Jerusalem quickly praised the strategic development. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar commended Honduran President Nasry Asfura on Friday via a public statement on social media.

“This is another important reinforcement in the global campaign against terrorism, which endangers security throughout the world, including in Latin America," Sa’ar wrote.

Honduras’s announcement came several days after the Dominican Republic declared Hezbollah and the IRGC as terrorist organizations.

Last month, Argentina blacklisted the IRGC as a terrorist organization, positioning the country as a pioneer in South America in the fight against the regime in Tehran.

The counter-terrorism measure follows a high-profile diplomatic summit in Jerusalem earlier this year, where President Asfura expressed a strong desire to inaugurate a "new era" of deeply integrated bilateral relations with the Jewish State.