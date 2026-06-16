Arutz Sheva - Israel National News spoke to members of a counter-demonstration held in response to an anti-Israel protest outside the Arutz Sheva Conference during the UK Israeli Real Estate Fair.

Participants who attended the event expressed anger and concern over the protest, which took place outside a synagogue. “I’m furious that they would demonstrate outside a synagogue," one attendee said. “They are trying to intimidate us and to silence us, and we won’t be intimidated or silenced."

Others at the event described the demonstration as part of a growing atmosphere of hostility toward the Jewish community in the UK. “I’m sick of Jews being intimidated by these activists protesting in front of a show. This is anti-Semitic. It shouldn’t be here and it needs to be stopped."

Several attendees said they were encouraged by the turnout of community members who came to support the event despite the protest. “It’s becoming the normal, and I think we all need to stand up and be counted," one participant said.

Another attendee criticized the demonstrators for targeting the Aliyah-focused event, saying: “It is essential to fight back against hateful forces who have come here just to spoil an Aliyah event being held at Edgeware Synagogue."

Some participants said the incident had increased their fears about the future of Jewish life in Britain. “I’m frightened. I’m worried for the future. I’m worried for my grandchildren. There is no future for Jews here."

Others echoed concerns that similar incidents have become more frequent. “We’re seeing this all the time now, and it’s increasing further and further," one attendee said. “Not enough is being done to stop it."

The concerns come despite recent declarations by British PM Starmer, who has repeatedly declared his intention to significantly reinforce police presence and community support against antisemitism.