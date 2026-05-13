The Dominican Republic on Tuesday declared Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as terrorist organizations.

With the move, the Dominican Republic became the 45th country to have declared the IRGC a terrorist organization within the past year.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the move and wrote, “Another important reinforcement to the international front against terrorism: Congratulations to the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, on the designation of Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organizations."

“This important decision sends a clear message against the terrorist policies of Iran and its proxies and demonstrates a commitment to regional and global security," added Sa’ar.

Last month, Argentina blacklisted the IRGC as a terrorist organization, positioning the country as a pioneer in South America in the fight against the regime in Tehran.

Sa’ar thanked Argentinian President Javier Milei for the decision, noting that it follows his previous declarations recognizing Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist organizations. “This decision places Argentina, under Milei’s leadership, at the forefront of the free world in the fight against the Iranian terror regime and its proxies," Sa’ar said.

In February, the European Council, the European Union’s top decision-making body, formalized its decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

This followed a political agreement reached on January 29 during a meeting of EU foreign ministers. The agreement was made possible after France said it would support the move, withdrawing its longstanding opposition to it.