The British government has announced the designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under new national security legislation, citing activity linked to threats to life and intimidation in the United Kingdom.

Security Minister Angela Eagle said in a written statement to Parliament that British authorities had identified IRGC-linked activity involving threats and intimidation on UK soil.

The designation was made using powers under the National Security (State Threats) Act. Under the legislation, supporting designated groups, assisting them with UK-related activities, or accepting material benefits from them can constitute a criminal offense.

The government is also designating the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), an Iran-linked organization, following a series of attacks targeting Britain's Jewish community.

In addition, the volunteer corps of Russia's GRU foreign military intelligence agency is being designated over what the government described as "sabotage and other activity directed against the UK and Europe."

A ministerial statement said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood must reasonably believe that an organization is or has been involved in foreign power threat activity and determine that its designation is necessary to protect the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

The statement added that, after reviewing the available evidence and receiving advice from government and operational partners, the Home Secretary concluded that the statutory requirements had been met for all three organizations.

The move follows the fast-tracking of the National Security (State Threats) Act. Jonathan Hall KC, the Independent Reviewer of State Threats Legislation, previously recommended the creation of a classification power alongside existing measures such as sanctions.

The new powers are intended to disrupt individuals who advance the interests and objectives of designated organizations.