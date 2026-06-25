Former British Army commander Colonel Richard Kemp spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News’ Yoni Kempinski at the JNS International Policy Summit about the political upheaval in Britain, rising antisemitism, the agreement with Iran, and Israel’s relationship with the United States.

Asked about the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Kemp said the news would likely be welcomed by many in the United Kingdom.

“I think it's going to be quite welcome news in the country because Prime Minister Starmer has been very unpopular for pretty much all of his premiership," Kemp said.

However, he cautioned that a change in leadership would not necessarily bring about a shift in policy, especially regarding Israel.

“We don't know who's going to take over from him. Obviously, the most likely is Andy Burnham. I don't think anything's going to change much in Britain, particularly Britain's relationship with Israel, which is, I think, at an all-time low at the moment," he stated.

Asked whether relations could improve, Kemp replied: “I don't think it'll improve. It may even get worse than it is now because so many people, so many of the party's supporters, both in Parliament and outside Parliament, are vehemently opposed to Israel."

“They've bought, they've eaten up all this anti-Israel propaganda and they do not want Britain to have good relations with Israel. They don't want cooperation with Israel," he added.

Kemp also addressed the situation facing British Jews amid a surge in anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism.

“I think the situation is quite bad. I've spoken to many British Jews and a large number of them either have left Britain, are thinking about leaving Britain or are in the process of leaving, which is a terrible thing," he said.

According to Kemp, the deterioration is damaging not only for the Jewish community, but for Britain itself.

“It's bad for us as a country for two reasons. One, because we're supposed to be a shining pillar of Western democracy and liberty and equal rights. And we're showing ourselves, I think in some respects, to be the opposite in relation to a Jewish population," he explained.

“The other reason why it's bad for Britain is because over the years, including now, our Jewish community has contributed so much to the United Kingdom in so many different ways. I think disproportionate to the numbers of Jews that actually are in the UK. So if more and more leave, it'll be a great tragedy for Britain for those reasons."

Turning to the agreement with Iran, Kemp rejected the claim that the deal marks the end of the conflict or a complete failure.

“I don't think it's the end of the war. And I don't think it's necessarily a failure either. It's probably a bump in the road," he said.

“I think we're going to see events unfold maybe in a completely different way that we're expecting over the coming months."

Kemp noted that while some Israelis may feel disappointed by US President Donald Trump’s decision, the broader strategic picture should be considered.

“President Trump is a man who many people here may think he's made the wrong decision. He's betrayed Israel. They may think that. But actually, he has a bigger strategy and he has bigger interests for his country than just Israel."

He added that Trump is unlikely to remain committed to the memorandum of understanding if it fails.

“He's also a man who is not going to be wedded to this MOU if it doesn't work out the way he wants it to work out. So I don't see this as being an absolute disaster. I think it's maybe a bit of a problem, but maybe it will resolve itself."

Kemp stressed that Israel must clearly define its own security requirements.

“Whatever happens, I think it's really important that Israel establishes its red lines, what it's prepared to do, what it's not prepared to do, and sticks by them."

Asked about claims that Israel has become a proxy of the United States, Kemp strongly rejected the suggestion.

“I think Israel is far from a proxy or a vassal of the US," he said.

He praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s relationship with Trump, while emphasizing that Israel’s leadership must ultimately make decisions based on its own interests.

“Under Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has, by the way, an extraordinary relationship with President Trump, even through thick and thin, they don't always see eye to eye. But as I understand it, they understand each other," Kemp said.

“I think that Prime Minister Netanyahu, obviously, as any prime minister should, his number one priority is not America. It's not even relations with America. It's Israel's national interest, which does include good relations with America."

“I think he's a man who's going to be able to stand up and specify what his red lines are, and then stick to them. And I think in particular, that includes Lebanon," Kemp concluded.