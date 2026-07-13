The British government on Sunday night announced a multi-year security commitment exceeding £250 million to bolster safeguards for Jewish citizens nationwide following a wave of targeted antisemitic violent acts, Reuters reported.

According to official statements, the three-year financial package will fund more than 500 additional police officers across England and Wales. These personnel will be assigned to increase security near community centers, places of worship, educational facilities, and predominantly Jewish neighborhoods.

The government's intervention comes in the wake of elevated regional tensions and multiple high-profile hate crimes targeting Jewish infrastructure in the capital, including an arson attack that destroyed four community ambulances in March. Following an antisemitic stabbing in north London in April, national law enforcement elevated the country's official terrorism threat advisory from "substantial" to "severe."

Building upon a £25 million emergency fund released immediately after the April knife attack, the newly unveiled funding structure designates roughly 300 extra law enforcement positions for London's Metropolitan Police and another 80 positions for Greater Manchester, where a synagogue was targeted last year.

An additional £43 million will be distributed among regional police departments responsible for other towns and cities with notable Jewish populations.

“The rise in antisemitism we have seen in recent years is a test of our values as a country and tackling it has been central to my leadership from day one," outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a Sunday night statement.

Under the spending breakdown, London's Metropolitan Police Service will receive £86 million, while £59 million is set aside specifically to reinforce specialized counter-terrorism operations.

Authorities emphasized that the expanded tactical deployments are scheduled during periods of heightened vulnerability to provide visible community assurance while serving as a direct deterrent against antisemitic hate crimes.