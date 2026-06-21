Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef addressed in his weekly lesson the surrender of US President Donald Trump to Iran's demands, as well as Trump's attitude toward Israel.

"The Torah protects us," Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef said. "Trump turned against us because of the persecution of yeshiva students by this wicked Jezebel."

Rabbi Yosef's "Jezebel" refers to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who has spurred both the Supreme Court and police to deal harshly with haredi draft-evaders, as well as ordered yeshiva stripped of tax benefits, even though secular pacifists who do not enlist are largely exempt from such treatment.

Slamming police violence against haredi protesters, he added, "Police officers filled with hatred for Torah learners beat and humiliate them. Not all the police officers hate this way. There is a group of police officers influenced by this Jezebel."

Concluding his statement, Rabbi Yosef stressed, "The nation of Israel, in its core, is good. ... The People of Israel, the Nation of Israel, today, in our generation, the vast majority are considered to be as a person raised in captivity among the gentiles."