Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara held a follow-up meeting with senior judicial and IDF officials on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Supreme Court's ruling regarding the conscription of haredim.

During the discussion, data were presented indicating the scope of widespread draft evasion, according to which, as of January 202,6 the total number of draft evaders and individuals designated for security service who received enlistment orders but failed to report stands at approximately 71,000, about 80% of whom belong to the haredi community.

Significant difficulties in cooperation between the Military Police and the Israel Police were also revealed. Military officials said that military police officers generally do not receive authorization to carry out arrests in haredi neighborhoods, and that haredi draft evaders who are randomly detained by the police are effectively released without being transferred to the military.

During the discussion, sharp criticism was leveled at enforcement policy, which participants argued creates “disturbing selective enforcement" that undermines equality and is harsher toward other sectors.

The Attorney General described the situation as “serious and troubling," and clarified that, in accordance with Supreme Court rulings, a lack of resources does not justify refraining from enforcing the law. In response to the findings, the military presented a series of steps to tighten enforcement in the immediate term, including lowering the threshold for criminal prosecution from 540 days of draft evasion to just one year, and increasing the maximum confinement penalty to 35 days.

At the same time, the Attorney General instructed professional officials at the Finance Ministry to examine the direct and indirect funding channels of draft evaders, including the possibility of requiring accounting separation in yeshivas, with the aim of expanding the scope of economic sanctions.